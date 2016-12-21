GM to Pause Production at Five U.S. Factories as Inventory Grows

Automaker General Motors will temporarily close five factories in January 2017 as it struggles to reduce a growing inventory of cars on dealer lots.

The factories will close anywhere from one to three weeks due to the continuing U.S. market shift toward trucks and SUVs, spokeswoman Dayna Hart said in a statement. Approximately 10,000 workers will be idled.

The company’s Detroit-Hamtramck factory and Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City each will be shut down for three weeks, while a plant in Lansing, Mich. will be down for two weeks. Factories in Lordstown, Ohio, and Bowling Green, Ken. each will be idled for one week.