Injection Plastics Auction – Industrias Vassallo
Major Manufacturer of Plastic Furniture & Pipe
Auction Dates: 05/11/17 at 10:00 AM EDT
Auctioneer: A.R. Pagàn Auction Group
Auction Location: 1000 Carretera 506 – Coto Laurel, Puerto Rico
Auction Type: Public Auction, Live & Online
Inspection/Preview: May 10th 10 am – 5 pm
Auction Link
Description/Inventory
MOLDS: PIPE FITTINGS & OUTDOOR FURNITURE
LARGE CHILLERS & A.C.s
MACHINE SHOP EQUIPMENT
BLOW MOLDING EQUIPMENT
INJECTION MOLDING MACHINES
PLASTIC EXTRUSION LINES & DOWNSTREAM
FORKLIFTS & YARD MULE TRUCK
PALLET RACKING
STEEL BOLTED SILOS
INJECTION MOLDING MACHINERY MACHINE SHOP EQUIPMENT
1250 Ton, 209.2 oz. Engel DUO Two-Platen 11050/1250 US (2002) w/ Engel ERC Robot Starrett Calibrating Granite
1880 Ton, 362 oz. Cincinnati Milacron ML1880-362 (1997) Large Pipe Racks
725 Ton, 232 oz. Cincinnati Milacron MH725-232 (1997) w/ Star Automation TW-1800FMH Robot (12) Steel Welding & Work Tables
390 Ton, 40.9 oz. Toshiba ISE 390 (1985) Kress Kiln
310, 40.9 oz. Toshiba ISE 310 (1985) Eagle Micro Wizard Centre Milling Machine
90 Ton Toyo Plastar (1993) Rotger Milling Machine
Anayak Milling Machine
BLOW MOLDING MACHINERY
Hardness Tester
Krupp Kautex KEB-8 (2) Gravity Fed PVC Pipe Resistance Testers
(2) FKI Blow Molders Hydraulic Plastic Pipe Compression Testers
EXTRUSION LINES & DOWNSTREAM EQUIPMENT AUXILIARY, PLANT & OFFICE SUPPORT EQUIPMENT
(2) Kraus Maffei KMD-2-90/Z (1997 & 1996) Sterlco Temperature Controller
Battenfeld BEX-2-107-25 (1999) Del Maschio Hydraulic Injector Robot
Battenfeld BEX2-90-250 (1999) Overhead Material Pumping System
Battenfeld BEX2-65-22V4 (1999) Cumberland Plastic Granulator
(2) Webber DS10-5 (2) Plastic Shredders/Granulators
Unicor Flexible Pipe Corrugator Thoreson McCosh Desiccant Plastic Dryer
Frankische FMC-63-90 Flex Pipe Puller Weight Tronix Digital Platform Scale
Cooling Tanks, Pipe Sorting Station Mac Silo & Thoreson Chiller
Battenfield DSC-63R Pipe Puller & Cutter Plastic Pulverizer
Thyssen Nothelfor KK160 A-I Socket (bell) Former AEC Plastics Material Dryer
Vacuum Calibration Tanks Atlas Copco G475 Air Compressor w/ Flair Chiller & Air Tank
Pipe Testing & Cooling Tanks Atlas Copco Compressor w Keiser Refrigerated Dryer & Tank
Sica LD Pipe Puller & Cutter Atlas Copco FD 355 Refrigerated Air Dryer
Cinpress Nitrogen & Gas Injection Machine Water Tank & Pump System
Large Pipe Elbow Maker Carrier 100 Ton Chiller
Large Pipe Bell Machine Carrier 50 Ton Air Conditioner
Carrier 35 Ton Air Conditioner
MOLDS
Tekleen SS Water Filter
(30) Injection Molds for Plastic Furniture Ingersol Rand SSR EP100 Air Compressor
Injection Molds for PVC Pipe .5-48 Inches Ingersol Rand SSR EP75 Air Compressor
Blow Molds for Gasoline Containers (6) Zephyr Dry Material Pumps
Extrusion Molds for Plastic Pipe Balewell Cardboard Baler
Chair Molds and much more…….. Particle & Dust Collectors & Tanks
Plastic Shred & Pulverized Powder Recycling System
RAW PLASTIC MATERIAL Oil Water Evaporation Separator
(1400) Bags Polyethelene (10) Transformers
(20) 2700lb Bags PVC Steel Catwalks & Ladders
(20) 1500lb Boxes CPVC (2) ACCO 10 Ton Overhead Cranes
Acco 5 Ton Hoist
MACHINE SHOP EQUIPMENT
1 Ton Hoist
Yamazaki 7′ x 22in Lathe (512) Sections Pallet Racks 24’H x 6’L
Manhattan MSC4-2000 6′ x 20in Lathe (7) Sections 10′ Pallet Racks
Poreba TFK 90A1-5M 10′ x 38in Lathe w/ Digital Control Portable Steel Ladder
Summit 3′ Metal Lathe (10) Steel Pipe Racks
Goodings & Lewis 25 Mill Lathe Office Partitions & Work Stations
Heavy Duty Drill Press Office Files & Cabinets
Large Radial Arm Hole Drill Xerox Copier Printer
Heavy Duty Double Bench Grinder Cafeteria Tables & Chairs
Double Bench Grinder
Gorton PI-2 Pantograph TANK FARM
Sander & Grinding Machine (16) Unit Dry Material Bolted Peabody Tek Tanks
Hydraulic 1 Ton Press w/ Pumps (Approx. 4900 c.f.)
Hydraulic 2 Ton Press ROLLING EQUIPMENT
Pneumatic Press Nissan 8000lb Diesel Forklift
Maxi Blast Sand Blaster Nissan 5000lb Propane Forklift
9×16 Horizontal Band Saw (2) Nissan 3000lb Electric Forklifts
ER 900 Large Band Saw Toyota 6000lb Propane Forklift
SQ Band Saw Toyota 4500lb Propane Forklift
SPF 521 Angle Saw Nissan 5000lb 3-Wheel Propane Forklift
Mercury Cut Off Saw Komatsu 15 Propane Forklift
Cut Off Saw 3000lb Propane Forklift
Metal Cut Off Saw 1998 Ottawa 30 Yard Mule Truck
(3) Portable Table Carts 1250lb Scissor Lift
400lb Cherry Picker
PVC Pipe
