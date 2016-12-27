Iran Air and Airbus have signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in January 2016 in Paris. The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.
“I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to go to the next decisive phase and start taking delivery of new aircraft. I am gratified that this new round of cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration”, said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.
Related Posts
Iran Air and Airbus Seal Historic Aircraft Order
Iran Air and Airbus have signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in January 2016 in Paris. The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.
“I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to go to the next decisive phase and start taking delivery of new aircraft. I am gratified that this new round of cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration”, said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.
Flex-N-Gate Makes Binding Offer to Acquire Seven Plants in Europe
URBANA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flex-N-Gate Group today delivered a binding offer to Plastic Omnium to acquire seven Plastic Omnium plants in Europe – four in France, one in Spain and two in Germany – as part of a divestiture required by the European Commission following Plastic Omnium’s recent acquisition of Faurecia Auto Exterior.
As a result of the binding offer for this stand-alone business, Plastic Omnium has agreed to enter into exclusive negotiations with Flex-N-Gate, headquartered in Urbana, Illinois.
Saudi Arabia’s Petchem Exports Growing at 15pc
Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical exports have been seeing a CAGR of 15 per cent and are estimated to reach 100 million tonnes in 2016, said the organisers of the upcoming ArabPlast, a major industrial show in Dubai, UAE.
“Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical sector is largest non-oil sector, with investment estimated at $63.5–150 billion expected in 2020 alone,” added Satish Khanna, general manager, Al Fajer Information and Services, co-organisers of ArabPlast, citing the Saudi Arabia industrial overview report published by Jeddah Chamber.
REI Distribution Center Receives LEED Platinum Certification
Outdoor gear and outfitter company Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), Seattle, received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification at its newest distribution center, located in Goodyear, Arizona. Platinum is the highest level in the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) green building rating system—making it the first distribution center in the U.S. to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy.
“REI worked hard to deliver a new standard for the industry that was in line with our values and commitment to sustainable operations. To create an impact that extends far beyond the co-op, we chose to open the design of the facility and our doors to the industry, not only to make it easier for other companies to build this technology into their operations, but to actively encourage them to do so,” says Rick Bingle, REI’s vice president of supply chain.
Price Increase for AOC
AOC Resins has announced price increases for resins, gel coats and pigments effective for all orders shipped on or after 15 January, 2017.
Artificial Leaf Could Make a Medicinal Mini-Factory
Leaves are kind of like nature’s power plants, converting incoming sunlight into energy for the plant to thrive on. Inspired by the real thing, scientists have previously created artificial leaves that function in much the same way as their natural counterparts to produce electricity and even liquid fuels. Now a team at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is using a similar system to produce chemicals, which could one day lead to solar-powered “mini-factories” that can produce drugs, pesticides and other chemicals almost anywhere.
To mimic the light-capturing molecules in leaves, the researchers turned to luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs), materials seen in solar-harvesting window technology and used to catch and amplify laser beams carrying data in Facebook’s drone-mounted internet project. These LSCs absorb incoming light, convert it to specific wavelengths and then guide the photons to the edges of the device.
Custom Profile Inc. Announces 54 new Jobs, $2.28M Investment
WALKER, MI — Custom Profile, Inc. announced it will be moving the production from a Wisconsin company it recently acquired to its operations at 2535 Waldorf Court NW.
The company is expected to add 54 new jobs and invest $2.28 million to support the relocation over the next three years, according to an announcement by the Right Place Inc.
Custom Profile, which is owned by Blackford Capital, Inc., announced the purchase of privately held Bemis Manufacturing of Sheboygan Falls, Wis. earlier this year. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Injection Molding Company Empire Precision now Offers Tooling-Only Services
Empire Precision Plastics (Rochester, NY), a manufacturer of high-volume, injection molded opaque and optic components, announced today that it has purchased assets from Advanced Mold & Tooling, based in Gates, NY. This acquisition appreciably expands Empire’s tooling and manufacturing capabilities, and increases its ability to build high-cavitation tools used in the medical, industrial, firearms and electronics industries, the company said in a news release.
With the addition of tool-making equipment such as wire EDM and high-speed CNC milling, Empire will expand the capacity of its in-house tool room. The company has also obtained several molding machines, which will quadruple its precision injection molding capacity and overall output. Empire is also growing its talent base, having hired a significant number of designers, toolmakers and other specialists from the former Advanced.
INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017
INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017.
INDEVCO and Napco will exhibit new MicroMB plastic compounds for the first time during Arabplast 2017 at Hall 8 Booth #8A105 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8-10 January. At the booth, plastic converters can learn more about MicroMB brand range of masterbatches, additives, recycled resins, compounded polymers and fillers.
Aircraft, Automobile Manufacturers Driving Demand for High-Strength, Lightweight Carbon Fiber
Led by industrial applications, such as the manufacture of aircraft, automobiles, pressure vessels, wind turbines and sporting goods, the global market for carbon fibers is growing dramatically—more than 8% per year through 2020, according to new research from business intelligence company IHS Markit (London).
IHS Markit expects global consumption of carbon fiber to grow from over 60 thousand metric tons (TMT) in 2015 to approximately 90 TMT by 2020. Carbon fibers are lightweight, high-strength materials that serve as reinforcing agents in high-performance composites made from specialty epoxy resins and engineering thermoplastics.