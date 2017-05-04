Magna Bridges Silicon Valley to Auto Industry Through new Technology Advisory Council

With technology impacting virtually every aspect of the vehicle, Magna has assembled a Technology Advisory Council to contribute to future innovation projects, provide direction to Magna’s technology road maps and identify additional business opportunities.

The Advisory Council is led by Swamy Kotagiri, Magna Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and consists of some of the most recognized and respected experts in the global automotive and tech industries. The council brings a wider circle of insight, knowledge and experience from various industries that ultimately helps accelerate the execution of Magna’s technology and business objectives.