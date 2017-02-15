McLaren Automotive Opens a Composites Technology Centre at the University of Sheffield

McLaren Automotive has announced the first details of its new Composites Technology Centre. Based close to the campus of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) at the University of Sheffield, and built with support from Sheffield City Council, the new centre will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the monocell and monocage carbon fibre chassis in future McLaren cars.

This next generation Monocell will be built using advanced automated manufacturing techniques developed in conjunction with the AMRC. The new facility is due to start construction in early 2017 with the first pre-production carbon fibre chassis expected to be delivered to the McLaren Technology Centre in the second half of 2017 using trial manufacturing processes in the AMRC before going into full production by 2020.