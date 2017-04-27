The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina

The ultra-light, all carbon fiber, racing supercar built for the world F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi was on display at the 2017 Qatar Motor Show.

The ultra-light, all carbon fiber supercar, displayed and launched at the Qatar Motor Show also thanks to the NBK Group, fuses the vision of F1 and Indy Car racing champion Fittipaldi, iconic Italian design company Pininfarina and race-bred German engineering firm HWA AG, and fulfills Fittipaldi’s dream to produce a car with fierce track-racing capabilities, for drivers of all skill levels.