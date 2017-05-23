LINA – the Bio-Composite Based Car With PLA Honeycomb Sandwich Design

TU/Ecomotive uses a combination of biobased composites and bioplastics to create lightweight chassis.

The bio-based composite is made from flax, a plant that can be grown in the any moderate climate. The bio-composite shows strength/weight ratio similar to that of glass fiber, but differs regarding sustainability. EconCore’s technology for cost-effective, continuous production of thermoplastic honeycomb materials yielded the bioplastic honeycomb based on PLA (Polylactic Acid) of NatureWorks. The honeycomb core made of PLA – 100% biodegradable resin derived from sugar beets – is placed in-between two flax fiber composite sheets to provide the sandwich panel effect: high stiffness and strength at minimal weight.

