Plastics-In-Motion 2017 Conference Highlights Global Advances in Automotive Technology

The 2017 Plastics-In-Motion conference, produced by Executive Conference Management (Dearborn Heights, MI), presents the latest in advanced technology for vehicles, and there’s still time to register for the event, which is held on June 4 to 7 at the Troy Detroit Marriott in Troy, MI.

Brian Krull, Global Director of Innovation, Magna Exteriors, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, Advanced Plastics and Composites: Shaping the Car of the Future, at 8:30 AM on Monday, June 5.