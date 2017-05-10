BASF’s Heat-Resistant Polyamide Ultramid® Endure in the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Corbetta,/Italy, Toronto/Canada, and Ludwigshafen/Germany, May 9, 2017. BASF is introducing its heat-resistant polyamide Ultramid® Endure in two new powertrain applications on the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia: the air intake manifold with integrated charge air cooler and the hot-side turbo duct. As heat under the hood increases, Ultramid® Endure with its high heat-aging resistance up to 220°C enables automakers to achieve engine downsizing and turbocharging without sacrificing performance. The Ultramid® Endure grades offer good processability, excellent weld line strength and are available globally.

Hot-side turbo duct by ABC Group made of Ultramid® Endure D5G3 BM

BASF collaborated with the automotive supplier ABC Group, Canada, to develop the hot-side turbo duct for the Alfa Romeo Giulia. For this application, ABC Group decided on BASF’s Ultramid® Endure D5G3 BM, a 15 percent glass fiber reinforced blow molding grade, which has a high hose strength and shows good swelling.