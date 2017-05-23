Chinaplas: Polyamide Continues to Push Performance Envelope in High-Temperature Auto Environments

Chasing enhanced fuel economies, global automakers are increasingly turning to compact, turbocharged internal combustion engines that require the handling of hot compressed gas. Polyamide has been the material of choice in turbo charge air coolers for some time, and automakers are proposing increasingly stringent performance requirements in their quest for better engine performance and enhanced reliability.

“OEMs are now demanding higher temperature resistance over longer periods. Whereas seven years ago the standard was 170°C for 1000 hours, it then became 1500 hours, and now it’s higher temperatures of 190°C for over 3000 hours, and even 210–230°C in some cases, for radiators and charge air coolers,” notes Scott Rook, Vice President, Nylon, at Ascend Performance Materials. “For now, PA 66 remains the material of choice but it is becoming tough to achieve [the higher end of the performance band] with PA 66, let alone PA 6 or polypropylene,” he concedes. Ascend currently offers PA 66 solutions up to 210°C and it is working on higher temperature PA 66 materials that may compete with costlier high temperature nylons (HTNs) and PA 46 materials that are up to the task.