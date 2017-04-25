BASF’s Student Competition Looks for Superior Finish on Carbon Fiber Composites

BASF (Florham Park, NJ) has kicked off its third annual North American science competition, which focuses on creating a superior coating finish on carbon fiber composites. OEMs seek to use lightweight panels to improve fuel economy, which must exhibit a superior finish equivalent to other substrates. However, coating carbon fiber composites is challenging due to the thermal expansion difference between the resin and fiber.

Through the competition, BASF hopes to encourage the development of ideas that address this challenge. Ideas can focus on any aspect of the system, and BASF coaches will help finalists develop their pitches.