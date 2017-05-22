Surface Generation Starts Work on Thermoplastic Over-Molding Project

Surface Generation (Rutland, UK), a provider of advanced carbon-fiber processing technologies, has begun an 18-month research and development project to produce affordable, lightweight carbon-fiber components for the automotive industry.

Backed by the British government’s Innovate UK program, Surface Generation is working with project partners to create enhanced automotive components, exploiting its patented PtFS production process to over mold long-fiber-reinforced carbon composites with short-fiber thermoplastics. Surface Generation will develop manufacturing solutions for the production of coupons, sub-element components and demonstrator articles designed to improve the performance of automotive structures.