Aircraft, Automobile Manufacturers Driving Demand for High-Strength, Lightweight Carbon Fiber

Outdoor gear and outfitter company Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), Seattle, received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification at its newest distribution center, located in Goodyear, Arizona. Platinum is the highest level in the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) green building rating system—making it the first distribution center in the U.S. to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy.

“REI worked hard to deliver a new standard for the industry that was in line with our values and commitment to sustainable operations. To create an impact that extends far beyond the co-op, we chose to open the design of the facility and our doors to the industry, not only to make it easier for other companies to build this technology into their operations, but to actively encourage them to do so,” says Rick Bingle, REI’s vice president of supply chain.