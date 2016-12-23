Aircraft, Automobile Manufacturers Driving Demand for High-Strength, Lightweight Carbon Fiber

Led by industrial applications, such as the manufacture of aircraft, automobiles, pressure vessels, wind turbines and sporting goods, the global market for carbon fibers is growing dramatically—more than 8% per year through 2020, according to new research from business intelligence company IHS Markit (London).
IHS Markit expects global consumption of carbon fiber to grow from over 60 thousand metric tons (TMT) in 2015 to approximately 90 TMT by 2020. Carbon fibers are lightweight, high-strength materials that serve as reinforcing agents in high-performance composites made from specialty epoxy resins and engineering thermoplastics.
Related Posts
REI Distribution Center Receives LEED Platinum Certification
Outdoor gear and outfitter company Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI), Seattle, received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification at its newest distribution center, located in Goodyear, Arizona. Platinum is the highest level in the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) green building rating system—making it the first distribution center in the U.S. to achieve both LEED Platinum certification and Net Zero Energy.
“REI worked hard to deliver a new standard for the industry that was in line with our values and commitment to sustainable operations. To create an impact that extends far beyond the co-op, we chose to open the design of the facility and our doors to the industry, not only to make it easier for other companies to build this technology into their operations, but to actively encourage them to do so,” says Rick Bingle, REI’s vice president of supply chain.
Price Increase for AOC
AOC Resins has announced price increases for resins, gel coats and pigments effective for all orders shipped on or after 15 January, 2017.
Artificial Leaf Could Make a Medicinal Mini-Factory
Leaves are kind of like nature’s power plants, converting incoming sunlight into energy for the plant to thrive on. Inspired by the real thing, scientists have previously created artificial leaves that function in much the same way as their natural counterparts to produce electricity and even liquid fuels. Now a team at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is using a similar system to produce chemicals, which could one day lead to solar-powered “mini-factories” that can produce drugs, pesticides and other chemicals almost anywhere.
To mimic the light-capturing molecules in leaves, the researchers turned to luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs), materials seen in solar-harvesting window technology and used to catch and amplify laser beams carrying data in Facebook’s drone-mounted internet project. These LSCs absorb incoming light, convert it to specific wavelengths and then guide the photons to the edges of the device.
Custom Profile Inc. Announces 54 new Jobs, $2.28M Investment
WALKER, MI — Custom Profile, Inc. announced it will be moving the production from a Wisconsin company it recently acquired to its operations at 2535 Waldorf Court NW.
The company is expected to add 54 new jobs and invest $2.28 million to support the relocation over the next three years, according to an announcement by the Right Place Inc.
Custom Profile, which is owned by Blackford Capital, Inc., announced the purchase of privately held Bemis Manufacturing of Sheboygan Falls, Wis. earlier this year. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Injection Molding Company Empire Precision now Offers Tooling-Only Services
Empire Precision Plastics (Rochester, NY), a manufacturer of high-volume, injection molded opaque and optic components, announced today that it has purchased assets from Advanced Mold & Tooling, based in Gates, NY. This acquisition appreciably expands Empire’s tooling and manufacturing capabilities, and increases its ability to build high-cavitation tools used in the medical, industrial, firearms and electronics industries, the company said in a news release.
With the addition of tool-making equipment such as wire EDM and high-speed CNC milling, Empire will expand the capacity of its in-house tool room. The company has also obtained several molding machines, which will quadruple its precision injection molding capacity and overall output. Empire is also growing its talent base, having hired a significant number of designers, toolmakers and other specialists from the former Advanced.
INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017
INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017.
INDEVCO and Napco will exhibit new MicroMB plastic compounds for the first time during Arabplast 2017 at Hall 8 Booth #8A105 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8-10 January. At the booth, plastic converters can learn more about MicroMB brand range of masterbatches, additives, recycled resins, compounded polymers and fillers.
Aircraft, Automobile Manufacturers Driving Demand for High-Strength, Lightweight Carbon Fiber
Led by industrial applications, such as the manufacture of aircraft, automobiles, pressure vessels, wind turbines and sporting goods, the global market for carbon fibers is growing dramatically—more than 8% per year through 2020, according to new research from business intelligence company IHS Markit (London).
IHS Markit expects global consumption of carbon fiber to grow from over 60 thousand metric tons (TMT) in 2015 to approximately 90 TMT by 2020. Carbon fibers are lightweight, high-strength materials that serve as reinforcing agents in high-performance composites made from specialty epoxy resins and engineering thermoplastics.
CI Capital’s Maroon Group Acquires Cadence Chemical
AVON, Ohio and NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Maroon Group LLC announced today that it has acquired Cadence Chemical, a national distributor of specialty chemicals based in Stamford, Connecticut. Cadence Chemical’s management team, led by its President, John Wilson, will continue to actively manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Maroon Group is owned by CI Capital Partners and Maroon Group management.
Founded in 2004, Cadence distributes specialty intermediate chemicals to the CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers), chemical processing, water treatment and associated industries. Cadence will become part of the Specialty Intermediates division of Maroon Group.
Trendspotting: Plastic Packaging in Transition
Over the course of that long, strange trip of a year that was 2016, PlasticsToday reported on a plethora of trends in plastics packaging. Everything from alternatives to metal cans to 100% recyclable, single-use coffee pods made headlines. As the year wraps up, we rounded up the most innovative technologies that are sure to be a hit in the marketplace in 2017.
The Klear Can developed by Milacron (Cincinnati, OH) is similar to many polypropylene (PP) plastic containers with double seam EZO can ends found in stores today. Although it behaves like a can, it is recyclable. The base is plastic and the rim represents a very low percentage of the package; so low, in fact, that it is microwavable. The product is over 98% plastic after the can is opened. The PP Klear Can scores a 5 for recyclability.
Sicomin Products Receive Fire Classification
Sicomin and 3A Composites Core Materials of Switzerland say that their epoxy resin PET foam sandwich panel has been tested to EN45545-2. This unified European fire protection standard assesses the performance of components through rigorous flammability, toxicity and smoke density tests and is recognised as the benchmark standard for the rail industry.