High-Performance Ryton PPS Proves Compatible with Ford’s ULV 25 Automatic Transmission Fluid

by | May 19, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Plastics Materials

Solvay, a global supplier of specialty polymers, announced that recent research confirms several grades of its Ryton® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) polymer demonstrate strong compatibility with Ford’s ultra-low viscosity ULV 25 automatic transmission fluid (ATF).

The study builds on Solvay’s continuing research aimed at demonstrating a growing number of its high-performance polymers are compatible with ATFs commonly used by industry-leading automakers.

In its latest study, Solvay focused on Ford’s ATF ULV 25 (specification #WSS-M2C949-A), which is a free-flowing fluid that enables automatic transmissions to operate more efficiently. Four grades of Solvay’s Ryton® PPS were evaluated under ISO and ASTM test methods to measure changes in mechanical properties after controlled exposure to Ford’s ULV 25 ATF.

