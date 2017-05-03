Part Via Preform Technology Employed in Porsche Racing Car Component

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH has deployed its Part via Preform (PvP) technology for the first time in a commercial environment. The process is being utilized to manufacture the assembly carrier for the Porsche GT3 Cup II racing car.

The assembly carrier is produced based on a preform made with random fiber spraying, substituting woven fabric preforms. A carbon fiber treated with binder is sprayed, consolidated and trimmed automatically by a robotic system developed at Toho Tenax Europe. Compared to the current state of the art process – to use fabric based on carbon fiber being draped manually in the mold – the Tenax PvP process produces preforms automatically without internal cuts and draping effects.