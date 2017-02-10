Chery Plans Recycled Carbon Components

The use of recycled carbon fibre nonwovens in new automotive applications is being planned for the Chery eQ1 electric vehicle.

Chery and Adesso Advanced Materials, based in Wuhu, China, are teaming up with the UK’s ELG Carbon Fibre to work on the new components and the goal is to further reduce the weight of the eQ1 – which already makes extensive use of aluminium technology – through the selective use of recycled carbon fibre composites. The longer term intent is to then apply the knowledge gained from these projects in Chery’s conventional vehicles.