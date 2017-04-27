GE Healthcare Finds a Lot to Like About Otto Motors’ Self-Driving Vehicle

Technicians at GE Healthcare’s massive Repair Operations Center in Milwaukee, WI, handle more than 2,000 repairs of medical devices every week. Until recently, part of their job description included pushing a cart to the receiving dock to pick up the devices needing repair and, once fixed, taking them to the shipping area. GE is fixated on lean manufacturing and efficiency, neither of which are in evidence in this process. Enter Otto: A self-driving vehicle that collects and delivers parts and devices with minimal human involvement.

Otto Motors, a division of Clearpath Robotics (Kitchener, ON, Canada), has developed self-driving vehicles that combine laser-based perception and artificial intelligence to fundamentally alter material handling and transport in production and warehouse environments. At the GE Healthcare repair facility, a fleet of Otto 1500 vehicles supported by Otto M software not only has enabled the company to significantly improve material flow, but also to free up floor space.