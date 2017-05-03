Select Page

Nissan to Speak at Automotive Composites Show

by | May 3, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News

Composites UK says that Nissan will join the speaker program at its Automotive Sector Showcase event taking place on 11 May in Warwick, UK.

Shanta Desai, Nissan’s composites development lead, will discuss the challenges for composite materials in the high-volume automotive manufacturing industry.

Source Link
plastics daily news

Related Posts

Carbon Composites Specialist Opens UK Office

by | May 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Rockman Industries, the auto components arm of Hero Group, has opened its UK office, the first outside India for its composites subsidiary, Moldex. The office is located in

Read More

A new Twist on Designing Plastic Packaging

by | May 3, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

The next phase of the plastics economy will mean going around in circles—but in a good way. The “new plastics economy” will require rethinking all aspects of the plastics

Read More

Whither NAFTA? Let’s Talk About it at Toronto’s PLAST-EX

by | May 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

At the time of writing, it appears that President Trump has put some water in his wine, as the Québecois might put it, when it comes to NAFTA. While he vowed to scrap the

Read More

Nissan to Speak at Automotive Composites Show

by | May 3, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News | 0 Comments

Composites UK says that Nissan will join the speaker program at its Automotive Sector Showcase event taking place on 11 May in Warwick, UK. Shanta Desai, Nissan’s composites

Read More

Milacron had Strong Start in 2017

by | May 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Processing equipment maker Milacron showed a “solid growth performance” in 2016, and has seen a “great start to 2017,” the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company says.

Read More

Icelandic Glacial Taps Into Sparkling PET Bottle Market With new Packaging Launch

by | May 3, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Icelandic Glacial has launched its premium sparkling water in PET bottles, resembling its glass packaging counterpart, to capture on-the-go usage occasions and

Read More

Canadian Vehicle Purchases Down in April: Scotiabank

by | May 3, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Vehicle purchases in Canada edged down from the record performance of recent months, a new report from Scotiabank said, falling 2% below a year earlier in

Read More

Huntsman Acquires Leading UK Independent Polyurethane Formulations Company, IFS

by | May 3, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IFS Chemicals Limited (IFS), one of the UK’s leading independent formulators of

Read More

Part Via Preform Technology Employed in Porsche Racing Car Component

by | May 3, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH has deployed its Part via Preform (PvP) technology for the first time in a commercial environment. The process is being utilized to manufacture the

Read More

ISRI2017: Barriers Loom in Chinese Scrap Trade

by | May 3, 2017 | Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Spring 2017 has been presenting barriers and question marks for exporters sending scrap materials from the rest of the world into China. Presenters at a session on

Read More

Submit a Comment