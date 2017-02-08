Italian Machine Builder Delivers Sequential Blow Molding Presses to Global Tier 1s, Engineering Plastics Supplier

Monza, Italy-based extrusion blow molding machine manufacturer ST Soffiaggio Tecnica s.r.l. has delivered three of its ASPI SECO machines for the production of sequential extrusion blow molded engine compartment ducts to European and Korean Tier 1 component suppliers.

One machine will go into production in Turkey, consolidating the presence of ST Soffiaggio (Italian for blow molding) in one of the most important countries for the production of motor vehicles. The second blow molding machine marks a further milestone for the company, being the first unit destined for the fast-growing Indian automotive industry.