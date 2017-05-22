ABB Opening new Montreal Headquarters

Swiss-based energy and robotic automation supplier ABB will inaugurate its new $70 million headquarters in Montreal on May 24.

The new 300,000-square-foot campus will house the company’s Canadian corporate headquarters, as well as research and development, manufacturing, assembly and testing activities.

In a statement, ABB said the facility will also consolidate its Quebec energy value chain and bring its 700 employees in Montréal, currently spread across six locations, under one roof.