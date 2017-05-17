Absolute Haitian Gets More Representation in Ontario

Absolute Haitian has expanded its sales force in Ontario with the addition of industry veteran Steve Bell.

Bell is teaming with Shadow Automation’s Larry Bonehill to better serve injection molders in the region with access to Haitian and Zhafir injection molding machines. Uxbridge, Ont.-based Shadow Automation has been representing Absolute Haitian for nearly 10 years. Bell will now handle all sales in western Ontario, and Bonehill will be responsible for eastern Ontario. Bell’s experience goes as far back as 1976, when he worked for his father’s company, Molder’s Supply. Since then, he has mostly sold injection molding machines.