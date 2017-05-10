Airborne and TenCate Long Term Agreement for Satellite Solar Array Systems

TenCate Advanced Composites, a supplier of composite materials for high performance aerospace and industrial applications, and Airborne announce the signing of a long-term supply agreement for advanced thermoset composite materials.

Airborne will use the composite materials supplied by TenCate to create the substrate panels of the Advanced Rigid Array (ARA) Mk4 solar array system for satellites. The ARA Mk4 technology, developed by Airbus Defence and Space Netherlands in close cooperation with Airborne, will be deployed on solar arrays for European Space Agency (ESA) missions.