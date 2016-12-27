ArabPlast to Draw Top Experts, Key Players

ArabPlast 2017, the biggest plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry exhibition in the Mena region, is set to bring together key players and experts in the sector from around the world in Dubai in early January.

The event will be held between January 8 and 10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The previous edition of ArabPlast had seen participation by 906 exhibitors from 41 countries and 27,268 visitors from 119 countries.