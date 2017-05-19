ASTM International Honors Pennsylvania Engineer With Leadership Award

ASTM International, the American Section of the International Association for Testing Materials, May 8 announced that it has recognized Bhyrav Mutnuri with the James A. Thomas President’s Leadership Award.

Mutnuri is an Indian American engineer at Bedford, Pa.-based Bedford Reinforced Plastics Inc. He has been an ASTM International member since 2012.

The award, presented annually to two ASTM International members, recognizes individuals early in their ASTM career who have significantly advanced the society’s mission through extraordinary accomplishment, example and vision.