Canadian Vehicle Purchases Down in April: Scotiabank

Vehicle purchases in Canada edged down from the record performance of recent months, a new report from Scotiabank said, falling 2% below a year earlier in April.

According to the latest Scotiabank Auto News Flash, sales totalled an annualized 1.98 million units last month, down from a record first-quarter average of 2.07 million.

“The moderation was broad-based, with ten automakers reporting lower volumes last month,” the report said. “Light trucks continued to outperform, advancing 2.5% above a year ago, led by a double-digit gain in pickup truck volumes. This likely reflects improving fortunes in Alberta, which accounts for nearly one-quarter of all pickup truck sales in Canada, double the province’s share of overall vehicle purchases.”