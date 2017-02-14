Ford Investing US$1 Billion in Robotics Startup Argo AI

As part of its plan to develop a fully driverless vehicle by 2021, Ford Motor Company is investing US$1 billion over the next five years in startup robotic technology supplier Argo AI.

The investment in Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Argo AI, which was founded by former executives on self-driving teams at Google and Uber, will make Ford the company’s largest shareholder.

In a statement, Ford CEO Mark Fields said the investment is in line with previous announcements on planned capital expenditures.