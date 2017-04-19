Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics Market Forecast to Grow at Close to Double Digits

According to the latest market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global continuous fiber thermoplastics (CFT) market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, and sporting goods. The global CFT market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major driver for the growth of this market is reported to be “growing demand for thermoplastic composites in different end use industries due to its higher performance and environmental benefits,” according to the report. The transportation, and aerospace and defense segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.
Within the global CFT market, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to remain the largest market by value while the transportation segment will be the greatest by volume. Expected growth in the development and production of advanced aircraft models, increasing use of lightweight composites in new aircraft programs, such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350, and growing use of lightweight materials in the transportation industry are the major driving forces that spur growth for these segments.
Related Posts
Cardinal Health Buying Medical Supplies Business From Medtronic for $6.1 Billion
Cardinal Health Inc. is buying several medical product lines from Medtronic for $6.1 billion in cash. In the deal with the medical-device giant, Dublin-based Cardinal (NYSE:CAH)
Wohlers Associates to Partner with Materialise on a Design for Additive Manufacturing Course in Belgium
Wohlers Associates, Inc., a consulting firm focused on additive manufacturing and 3D printing worldwide, today announced a three-day course on design for additive manufacturing
Raumedic Appoints Seasoned Medtech Executive CEO of U.S. Operation
Raumedic AG (Helmbrechts, Germany) has appointed William F. Gearhart CEO of the group’s U.S. headquarters in Mills River, NC. He has been tasked with developing the Raumedic
Milacron Marks Another Milestone in India – Milacron Delivers the 12,501st Indian Made Injection Molding Machine
Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, is proud to announce the completion of another
Gurit Reports 3.6% Increase in Q1
Gurit, which makes composite parts for the wind industry, reports net sales for Q1 2017 of CHF 87.4 million, a 3.6% increase on a currency-adjusted base. Gurit Composite Materials
Engel to Hold Technology Symposium at York, Pa. HQ
Processing equipment maker Engel North America is holding a complementary Technology Symposium at its recently renovated Technology and Training Center at its
In-Mold Labeling and Decorating Conference Goes to Washington
Featuring a keynote presentation from Mintel’s Global Packaging Director David Luttenberger, this year’s In-Mold Labeling Conference (IMLCON) and In-Mold Decorating Conference
Manufacturing Sales Slip 0.2% in February: StatsCan
Manufacturing sales in Canada fell 0.2% in February to $53.6 billion, following three consecutive monthly increases, as the motor vehicle assembly and petroleum and coal
Global Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics Market Forecast to Grow at Close to Double Digits
According to the latest market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global continuous fiber thermoplastics (CFT) market looks promising with opportunities in
NOVA Chemicals Signs Agreement to Grow its U.S. Gulf Coast Presence
NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) and Williams Partners L.P. (“Williams”) today announced that NOVA Chemicals has agreed to acquire Williams’ 88.46%