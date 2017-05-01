B&D Plastics Expands Gautier, Mississippi, Manufacturing Center

One of the largest fabricators and manufacturers of dual-laminate equipment in the United States, B&D Plastics is expanding on the Gulf Coast, in Gautier, Mississippi. The expansion is a $750,000 corporate investment and creates 35 jobs.

The company currently has a 50,000-square-foot facility in Gautier. The expansion will include a 9,375-square-foot production and assembly facility and a 7,000-square-foot warehouse at its current location. Construction of the new facilities is slated to be complete in 12 months.