Borealis and Borouge Launch new Solar Brand Quentys™

Borealis and Borouge, leading providers of innovative, value-creating plastics solutions, announce the launch of Quentys™, the new umbrella brand created to empower and potentially revolutionise the solar energy industry by making applications more affordable, reliable, and durable. Borealis and Borouge are leveraging their decades of experience in the energy sector, and forming new strategic partnerships along the entire solar value chain, in order to deliver step-change innovations to the market.

An impressive energy track record, now empowering solar

As leading providers of polyolefin compounds for the global wire and cable industry for over 50 years, Borealis and Borouge are now widening the scope of their energy industry endeavours to include solar. By 2025 solar is expected to have the highest global annual capacity added of all energy sources, reaching over 100 Gigawatt (GW) capacity added per year. As reliable and trusted suppliers with a truly global reach, Borealis and Borouge are prepared to meet this rising demand by working with partners and customers around the world to exploit the full potential of solar.