Carbon Composites Specialist Opens UK Office

Rockman Industries, the auto components arm of Hero Group, has opened its UK office, the first outside India for its composites subsidiary, Moldex.

The office is located in Silverstone, home of Formula One in the UK, and focus on expanding the carbon composites business by increasing market penetration, especially in the USA and the European markets. In early 2017, Rockman Industries acquired Moldex Composites, a British-Indian carbon-composites design and manufacturing company as a part of group’s diversification strategy.