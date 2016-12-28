Carbon Fiber Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.8% During 2016 to 2026

The major drivers of the global carbon fiber market are the increasing demand for carbon fiber from the automotive and aerospace & defense end-user industries, increasing usage of carbon fiber in wind energy, and new product launches in the carbon fiber market. However, issues related to the high cost of carbon fiber and insufficient production capacity is the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the carbon fiber market. The increasing demand for carbon fiber based composites by various end-use industries such as, automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, and sporting goods is driving the carbon fiber market in the region. Moreover, the region is witnessing rapid economic development and industrialization which is also driving the carbon fiber market in the region.