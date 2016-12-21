Canada’s CCL to Buy British Bank Note Maker Innovia for $842 Million

Canadian label and packaging maker CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO) said it would buy Innovia Group, which supplies the new UK plastic five pound note that has fallen foul of vegetarians, for around C$1.13 billion ($842 million).

The acquisition of UK-based Innovia is expected to make CCL the world leader in the fast-growing polymer banknote market.

Britain is one of the largest economies to adopt plastic banknotes and they are already in circulation in Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia.