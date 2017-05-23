Chemical Groups Huntsman and Clariant Are Set to Announce Their Merger

Huntsman (hun, -2.10%) and Clariant (clzny, +3.32%) are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal would combine Clariant, a Muttenz, Switzerland-based maker of aircraft de-icing fluids, pesticide ingredients and plastic coloring, with Woodlands, Texas-based Huntsman, whose chemicals are used in paint, clothing and construction.

The agreement comes after Reuters reported last March that Clariant and Huntsman previously ended merger talks because of disagreements over who would play the lead role.