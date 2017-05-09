Composite Industry Awards Open

Composites UK has announced that the application process for the 2017 Composites Industry Awards is now open.

The trade association is looking for new composites innovations (in design, materials and manufacture), exceptional systems, companies and personnel to submit an application for the awards.

The deadline for entries is 31 July 2017, with a shortlist announced in September and the winners revealed at the Industry Awards Dinner on 1 November, at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham, UK.