Composite Slitting and Rewinding Service

Cristex Composite Materials has introduced a new slitting and rewinding service to convert master rolls of glass and carbon fiber fabrics to narrow width tapes, which are typically used in areas of high stress where reinforcement is required.
Master rolls of up to 1.7 m in width can be accommodated and the company offersISO9001 certification and full traceability and quality.
Related Posts
Texas City Trying to Block Construction of the World’s Largest Ethylene Plant
Residents and local political officials of a South Texas city are attempting to block the construction of a new giant Exxon Mobil Corporation petrochemical plant in their neighbourhood.
The city council in Portland has approved a resolution asking Exxon Mobil to rule out their city north of Corpus Christi as a site for the world’s largest ethylene cracker plant.
IMCD Acquires Turkish Speciality Chemical Distributor Feza Kimya
IMCD N.V., a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces that it has acquired 100% of Feza Kimya Iç ve Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Feza Kimya), based in Istanbul, Turkey. With a focus on the coatings and plastics markets, Feza Kimya perfectly complements the existing IMCD Turkey operations.
Feza Kimya, founded in 1959 by Saffet Bozkurt, is one of the leading market players in the technical sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and instruments in Turkey selling into the coatings, plastics, rubber, lubricants and detergents sectors. In 2015 Feza Kimya generated revenue of EUR 8 million with 23 employees.
Sumitomo Demag Names new Chief Technical Officer
As its new management team takes office, injection molding machine maker Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH has also announced the appointment of a new chief technical officer (CTO).
The Japan-based firm has named Hideki Kuroiwa, 51, as CTO effective January 2017. He will be responsible for Sumitomo Demag’s technical product development, developing product synergies and innovative customer solutions in conjunction with Sumitomo Demag’s Japanese parent company Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Kuroiwa has worked for Sumitomo Heavy Industries as well Sumitomo Demag’s plastics machinery division in Japan for more than 20 years.
Australian Composite Walls Flood Defence System is Being Tested
Australian Composite Walls is a continuous, inter-locking composite wall system developed by Comtec in Australia using composite profiles by Exel Composites.
The wall system is made up of sheet sections that are fixed to piles. The Australian Composite Walls seawall construction gives good protection against flooding, protects the shoreline and stops erosion. Exel Composites has supplied both profiles for the system. Composite profiles guarantee the maximum corrosion resistance in demanding environments. They also provide high strength and stiffness and they are light weight.
Berry Plastics Names new Head of Consumer Packaging
Evansville, Ind.-based packaging supplier Berry Plastics Group Inc. has named Jean-Marc Galvez as president of its consumer packaging division.
Galvez succeeds Tom Salmon in that post. Salmon was appointed as Berry Plastics’ president and chief operating officer effective October 3, 2016.
“I look forward to working closely with Jean-Marc as Berry Plastics continues to build upon its strong North American Consumer Packaging business and implements strategic initiatives to increase the business’s global presence,” Salmon said in a statement.
Composites for Aerospace to Reach US$32.35 Billion
The global aerospace composites market is projected to reach US$32.35 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.95% from 2016 to 2021, according to market analyzers Research and Markets. The major drivers of growth are the increasing demand for lightweight, fuel efficient and high performance materials from commercial airline companies, the increased penetration of composites in advanced aircraft as well as low cost carriers and the high worldwide growth in the number of new generation aircraft deliveries. However, issues related to recyclability and the lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies, are also restraining this growth.
Plastics Pioneers Association Awards Scholarships to Seven Students
The Plastics Pioneers Association (PPA; McHenry, IL) announced at its fall meeting in Arlington, VA, that it has awarded scholarships to seven students. According to the PPA Education Committee report, the budgeted annual expenditures projected are approximately $48,000, plus another $6,000 for two scholarships that are pledged. The group’s planned expenditures for 2016 included a $3,000 scholarship at UMass Lowell, plus a $15,000 payment on a commitment toward a $75,000 endowment for a perpetual scholarship, to be paid from the interest. “We are in the fourth year of a five-year payment plan,” said Lance Neward, Chair of the Education Committee. “Once the payment plan is completed in 2017, there will be a permanent scholarship in PPA’s name at Lowell.”
Composite Slitting and Rewinding Service
Cristex Composite Materials has introduced a new slitting and rewinding service to convert master rolls of glass and carbon fiber fabrics to narrow width tapes, which are typically used in areas of high stress where reinforcement is required.
Master rolls of up to 1.7 m in width can be accommodated and the company offersISO9001 certification and full traceability and quality.
Solegear Announces Acquisition of LINDAR’s Bioplastic Division
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Dec. 23, 2016) – Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Solegear”) (TSX VENTURE:SGB) is pleased to announce that it entered into a definitive agreement on December 22, 2016 with LINDAR Corporation (“LINDAR”) to acquire 100% of LINDAR’s bioplastic division for CAD$845,000, comprising 4,225,000 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.20 per share (the “Asset Purchase”).
Located in Minnesota, LINDAR has been producing thermoformed packaging since 1993 and is a recognized leader in packaging innovations, including single-serve and tamper evident food packaging.
“The food industry has been most significantly impacted by consumer and regulatory concerns about safety,” said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. “LINDAR was one of the early innovators to embrace the important role packaging design can play in ensuring food safety. By combining LINDAR’s thermoformed packaging know-how with Solegear’s commitment to engineering plant-based materials with no BPAs or phthalates, this acquisition positions Solegear with the people, infrastructure, products and pricing to further scale our business at a faster rate.”
Carbon Fiber Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.8% During 2016 to 2026
The major drivers of the global carbon fiber market are the increasing demand for carbon fiber from the automotive and aerospace & defense end-user industries, increasing usage of carbon fiber in wind energy, and new product launches in the carbon fiber market. However, issues related to the high cost of carbon fiber and insufficient production capacity is the major factors restraining the growth of the market.
North America is the fastest-growing region in the carbon fiber market. The increasing demand for carbon fiber based composites by various end-use industries such as, automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy, and sporting goods is driving the carbon fiber market in the region. Moreover, the region is witnessing rapid economic development and industrialization which is also driving the carbon fiber market in the region.