The Composites Institute and UAMMI Enter Memorandum of Understanding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, IACMI, a Manufacturing USA institute which works to support advanced composite technology and grow capital investment and manufacturing jobs in the U.S. composites market, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Utah Advanced Materials Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI).

UAMMI is a Utah-based consortium of industry, academic and training institutions, and government agencies that advances research and innovation in advanced composites and materials manufacturing. Utah has a thriving Advanced Materials industry that serves the Aerospace, Outdoor Products and Energy industries. By partnering global leaders in the industry, UAMMI will bring many unique resources to IACMI, including more encompassing work with global aerospace supply chains, partnership with Utah academic institutions, as well as the state’s Federal designation as a leading manufacturing community.