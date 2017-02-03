Composites One Acquires Canadian-Based BMB Solutions Composites

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Composites One, the leading North American supplier of composites raw materials and value added services, announced today it has closed on the purchase of Canadian-based BMB Solutions Composites, a leader in supplying composites materials to the Canadian aerospace and advance composites markets.

With this acquisition, Composites One will be able to offer its extensive product line, unmatched technical support, an expanded advanced composites team, and dependable, local service to more customers in Canada. Serving the entire composites marketplace including construction, custom fabrication, marine, transportation, and aerospace markets, Composites One will now be in a better position to provide innovative and unique quality products and services to composites manufacturers, and in particular those in the advanced material space. The transaction further solidifies Composites One as the leading composites materials supplier in North America.