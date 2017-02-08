Confer Plastics Expands Operations In North Tonawanda, New York

Confer Plastics, a molded plastics product company, plans a more than $3 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in North Tonawanda, Niagara County, New York. The investment allows the firm to create 35 new jobs and significantly expand production in Western New York.
Bob Confer, Vice President of Confer Plastics, said, “The reduced energy costs from the NYPA power have granted us the opportunity to reinvest in our operation and expand by acquiring one of the largest blow molding machines in the world. NYPA power gives us cost certainties and savings that are absolutely necessary when competing against manufacturers in a global marketplace. I want to extend my thanks to Governor Cuomo and the New York Power Authority for providing such a tangible benefit to our business and my coworkers.”
China’s Kingfa Expands Manufacturing Plant in Michigan
Kingfa Science and Technology (USA) Inc. plans to invest US$60 million (€56 million) and create 150 jobs with an expansion of its Canton Township, Michigan, manufacturing operations.
Kingfa is a subsidiary of Guangzhou, China-based Kingfa Science and Technology, China’s largest plastics compounder, a major player in the engineered plastic resin industry.
Scott Bader Makes Room for Adhesive Range
Composite adhesives specialist Scott Bader says that has increased the production capacity for its range of Crestabond primer-less methyl methacrylate (MMA) structural adhesives. A new mixer has been installed and is now fully operational in its structural adhesives facility in the UK plant in Wollaston, Northamptonshire.
Proto Labs Introduces Rapid Insert Molding Service
MAPLE PLAIN, MINN.—Feb. 7—Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), a leading online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer, officially launched its insert molding service at Pacific Design & Manufacturing in Anaheim this week, expanding on the company’s rapid injection molding offerings. This new capability can produce 25 to 10,000-plus insert-molded parts in 15 days or less.
“We’re delighted to now be delivering a new service that designers and developers have been asking us for,” said Proto Labs CEO Vicki Holt. “As we help companies large and small accelerate their product development with our digital manufacturing methods, insert molding offers another important tool for these companies to make prototype or end-use parts as quickly as possible.”
Ikea Acquires Stake in Plastic Recycling Plant
Swedish Ikea group acquired a 15 % minority stake in Morssinkhof Rymoplast Group, a Dutch plastic recycling plant. It is a sign of how important a circular economy is to the company.
Caps and Closures Growth Stimulated by Single-Serve Beverages
The competitive edge in the U.S. caps and closures market for noncarbonated beverages is likely to get sharper over time as market leaders already possess a wide number of loyal clients with long-term contracts and are looking to expand. However, smaller players do hold the advantage of adapting to newer technologies faster while the larger players are left to wrestle with the high switching costs.
The U.S. caps and closures for noncarbonated beverages market was valued at around US$2.64 billion in 2016, registering a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2016 to 2024. By the end of 2024, this revenue is expected to reach $3.82 billion.
Clariant Will Expand Plant in Lewiston, ME To Produce More Medical Plastic Compounds
Muttenz, February 6, 2017 – Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, announces it will expand its plant in Lewiston, ME, and install a new compounding line to help meet growing demand for pre-colored medical plastic compounds that are supplied under the MEVOPUR® brand name. The new capacity will come on-line in Q4 2017.
The news is being released at Pharmapack Europe 2017 in Paris (February 1-3) where Clariant is exhibiting on stand C35/C37, and at MD&M West 2017 (booth #2450), which is being held in Anaheim, CA, February 7 – 9.
Hyperloop Pod Wins Space Race
A transport pod, featuring TenCate’s carbon fiber composite material, has achieved first place in the inaugural SpaceX Hyperloop Competition Weekend in the US.
The half-scale pod was designed by students at Delft University of Technology in and the Netherlands measures 4.5 m long and 0.85 m in diameter. It is the first pod shell to be designed using carbon fiber composites and won the ‘Pod Innovation Award’ during the competition’s January 2016 design weekend.
Italian Machine Builder Delivers Sequential Blow Molding Presses to Global Tier 1s, Engineering Plastics Supplier
Monza, Italy-based extrusion blow molding machine manufacturer ST Soffiaggio Tecnica s.r.l. has delivered three of its ASPI SECO machines for the production of sequential extrusion blow molded engine compartment ducts to European and Korean Tier 1 component suppliers.
One machine will go into production in Turkey, consolidating the presence of ST Soffiaggio (Italian for blow molding) in one of the most important countries for the production of motor vehicles. The second blow molding machine marks a further milestone for the company, being the first unit destined for the fast-growing Indian automotive industry.
CarbonLite to Build PET Recycling Plant in Dallas
CarbonLite, with corporate headquarters in Los Angeles and a manufacturing facility in Riverside, California, has announced that it is building a $62 million plant to recycle postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles in Dallas. The company’s second processing facility will be able to process 100 million pounds of PET bottles annually using 100 percent green power, CarbonLite says.
The 230,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to start up at the end of the second quarter 2017, according to Leon Farahnik, chairman and CEO of CarbonLite.