CPIC Moves North American Headquarters

Anticipating significant growth in the North American fiberglass market, the organization also has added several fiberglass and composites industry veterans to its North American team.

“By moving our North American customer-support and administrative resources from the West Coast to the East Coast, we’re now better able to respond to our customers in real time,” explains Zbigniew “Ziggy” Ziobro, CPIC general manager-North America. He adds that the change puts the customer service team and management in the same time zone as the majority of the company’s North American customer base, which is concentrated in the Midwest and on the East Coast. “That, in turn, means we can provide faster answers and better service,” adds Ziobro. “Our customers have noticed the difference and complimented us on the change.”