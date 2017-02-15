UTC Aerospace Systems Releases Lightest Ice Protection Systems Ever

BILZEN, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Packaging specialist DS Smith has invested approximately €2.6 million in the injection moulding plant in Bilzen-Belgium. The investment includes the addition of four production lines and an increase in production capacity of nearly 50%. This new investment in the facility, allows Bilzen to continue to build the foundation for continued growth in the injection moulding products market for DS Smith Plastics.

“As a specialist in beverage crates and pallets, we increased our capacity in anticipation of expected customer and market growth. This is why we are investing in the newest generation of injection moulding machines. The investments will allow us to grow even further in other products for markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, etc.,” explains Paul Baeyens, Managing Director of Plastics’ Injection Moulding business segment.