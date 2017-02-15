DS Smith Plastics Invests in the Bilzen-Belgium Facility to Further Improve its Level of Service to Customers

BILZEN, Belgium, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Packaging specialist DS Smith has invested approximately €2.6 million in the injection moulding plant in Bilzen-Belgium. The investment includes the addition of four production lines and an increase in production capacity of nearly 50%. This new investment in the facility, allows Bilzen to continue to build the foundation for continued growth in the injection moulding products market for DS Smith Plastics.
“As a specialist in beverage crates and pallets, we increased our capacity in anticipation of expected customer and market growth. This is why we are investing in the newest generation of injection moulding machines. The investments will allow us to grow even further in other products for markets such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, etc.,” explains Paul Baeyens, Managing Director of Plastics’ Injection Moulding business segment.
McLaren Automotive Opens a Composites Technology Centre at the University of Sheffield
McLaren Automotive has announced the first details of its new Composites Technology Centre. Based close to the campus of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) at the University of Sheffield, and built with support from Sheffield City Council, the new centre will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of the monocell and monocage carbon fibre chassis in future McLaren cars.
This next generation Monocell will be built using advanced automated manufacturing techniques developed in conjunction with the AMRC. The new facility is due to start construction in early 2017 with the first pre-production carbon fibre chassis expected to be delivered to the McLaren Technology Centre in the second half of 2017 using trial manufacturing processes in the AMRC before going into full production by 2020.
Dart Container Opens More Foam Recycling Drop-Off Centers
Dart Container, https://www.dartcontainer.com/home/ Mason, Michigan, has launched three foam recycling drop-off centers. The three locations are in Ada, Oklahoma; Urbana, Illinois; and Twin Falls, Idaho. The three new drop-offs are publicly accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and free of charge.
Dart manufactures cups, plates, containers, lids and straws made from materials such as expanded polystyrene foam, solid polystyrene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), paper and sugar cane. The company has more than 40 locations in seven countries.
Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging Diverts 43 Million Water Bottles From Landfill
Offering customers the option to use recycled materials is just one benefit that Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging (Brampton, ON, Canada) provides through its recycled PET (RPET) materials program. They can choose RPET, made from up to 100% post-consumer recycled PET water bottles, for their packaging needs, and contribute to diverting an estimated 43 million water bottles from landfills, according to Mark Shepherd, CFO of the family-owned business. In 2016, the company processed close to four million pounds of RPET.
Shepherd told PlasticsToday in a phone interview that the recycled content varies. “Our suppliers say they can produce 100% recycled material; on average, it ranges from 30 to 60% recycled content,” Shepherd commented.
A Continuous Nanofibre Composite Reinforcement Veil
A New Zealand company is increasing its production output to meet growing world-wide demand for a nanofibre strengthening product used in everything from Formula One race cars and fishing rods through to the aerospace industry.
Demand for Revolution Fibres’ Xantu.Layr, a nanofibre composite reinforcement veil, has increased as a result of extensive research and development conducted in 2016 which helped to further validate Xantu.Layr’s performance in composites.
Nanofibre Applications Engineer, Dr. Gareth Beckermann, says significant advancements have been made by using nanofibre interleaving veils to increase the impact strength, delamination resistance and fatigue life of composites.
Sustainable Packaging Concerns Investigated and Trends Revealed
When it comes to sustainable packaging, are you a leader, follower or laggard? Is the packaging industry as a whole where it should be? What has shifted recently and why?
For the last 10 years, the Packaging Digest Sustainable Packaging Study has revealed attitudes about sustainable packaging and analyzed trends—both existing and emerging. This year, we again partnered with the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to create a survey that looks at both broad and narrow trends.
New Extrusion Crosshead for Medical Tubing Ensures Precise Concentricity
Guill Tool & Engineering (West Warwick, RI) showcased its new extrusion crosshead that uses micro-fine adjustment screws to achieve precise concentricity at last week’s co-located MD&M West and PLASTEC West event in Anaheim, CA. The Micro Medical crosshead achieves a concentricity precision of 0.08 inches or finer per revolution. The single-point concentricity adjustment is a Guill innovation for the extrusion of thin-walled and precision ID/OD medical tubing, said the company. One adjustment bolt controls 360° of adjustment.
UTC Aerospace Systems Releases Lightest Ice Protection Systems Ever
UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has obtained an exclusive license from Metis Design Corp. to a carbon nanotube (CNT) heater based technology for aircraft electrothermal ice protection.
This technology was co-developed by Metis Design Corp. and the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This technology supports the aerospace industry’s growing need for more durable, lightweight, damage-tolerant and low-power ice protection systems. Aircraft ice protection systems remove or prevent ice from accumulating on the leading edges of wings, stabilizers, and engine nacelles. Once implemented on aircraft, UTC Aerospace Systems’ electrothermal ice protection systems with CNT technology will deliver uniform heat distribution, enhanced damage tolerance and improved fatigue resistance in a lightweight system.
Hickman’s Family Farms Introduces Egg Cartons Made From 100% Recycled PET
Egg cartons have evolved over the years from paperboard to EPS foam. Now comes the next—sustainable—link in the evolutionary chain: Egg cartons made from 100% recycled PET from water and soda bottles. Hickman’s Family Farms, an egg producer near Phoenix, AZ, just introduced the newly designed 18-count RPET egg carton to stores in Arizona such as Costco.
Global Plastics Inc., a vertically integrated recycler located in Perris, CA, takes in the baled recycled PET bottles from buy-back centers through the California Redemption Value program, which pays consumers a nickel for every PET bottle they redeem, and they bring in a lot: California’s recycling rate is around 90%. Global Plastics recycles approximately four million bottles a day, which are sorted by color and ground and washed to FDA standards to ensure clean recyclate. The company then pelletizes the material and extrudes the sheets for use in thermoforming.
AOC Announces Price Increase for Latin America
Following previous announcements, AOC LLC has announced a price increase of US$0.07/lb for all products sold in Latin America, including Mexico and the Caribbean. This increase is effective for all shipments on or after 20 February 2017.