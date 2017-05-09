DuPont, Dow Receive Conditional Approval From China’s Ministry of Commerce for Proposed Merger

DuPont (Wilmington, Del.) and Dow Chemical Co. (Midland, Mich.) announced that China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has granted conditional regulatory approval of their proposed merger of equals. MOFCOM’s approval is conditional on DuPont and Dow fulfilling commitments given to MOFCOM in connection with the clearance. This approval continues the progress that the companies have made to secure regulatory clearances around the world for their procompetitive merger, which will drive innovation and competition.