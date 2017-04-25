Dura Composites, which makes composite products for flooring, structures and facades, has been awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2017 in the international trade category.
The Queen’s Awards recognize companies who are making an outstanding contribution to enterprise. Dura won the award for its sustained international growth.
Related Posts
Kolektor Group Signs the Agreement on the Purchase of Conttek Group
By signing the agreement, Kolektor will become the owner of the German Conttek Holding, which is the 100% owner of the companies Conttek in Germany and Tesla Jihlava
Dura Composites Wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise
Dura Composites, which makes composite products for flooring, structures and facades, has been awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2017 in the international trade
BASF’s Student Competition Looks for Superior Finish on Carbon Fiber Composites
BASF (Florham Park, NJ) has kicked off its third annual North American science competition, which focuses on creating a superior coating finish on carbon fiber composites. OEMs
Fibermaq Operation Recertified Under ISO 9001
Fibermaq, Brazil’s leading company for composite molding equipment, had its operation recertified under quality standard ISO 9001:2008. A holder of the certificate since
Call for Papers for Carbon Fiber Conference
CompositesWorld has issued a call for papers for its 2017 Carbon Fiber conference, to be held Nov. 27-30 in Charleston, SC. CompositesWorld Conferences focus
Re|focus Attendees can Save on Admission
To honor Earth Day, which was Saturday, April 22, 2017, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), in partnership with the sustainability division of SPE (Society of Plastics
GE Completes Acquisition of LM Wind Power
GE (NYSE:GE) the world’s leading Digital Industrial company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based technology developer
Campbell Soup Company, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Nestlé Waters North America, RB, Unilever, and Ocean Spray Join How2Recycle® Label Program
At the Walmart Sustainability Milestone Summit event today, Campbell Soup Company, Church & Dwight, Henkel, Nestlé Waters North America, RB, and Unilever all
Fluorescent Markers Could Jumpstart U.K. Recycling
A new technique using invisible tags to label plastic packaging could jumpstart a “quantum leap” in U.K. recycling. The advance switches up sorting by adding phosphors, the
Cartilage-Like Hydrogel Promises 3D-Printable Knee Implants
Far more than a simple hinge, the human knee is a complex, intricate mechanism, and a knee injury is a painful and debilitating of condition that’s difficult and