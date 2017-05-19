Empire Precision Plastics Expands After Leaving Stadium Site

Soccer fans and players got a kick out of the new stadium for the Rhinos, but Empire Precision Plastics officials worried that it would boot them out of business.

Empire then was within striking distance of where the now-named Capelli Sport Stadium was built near the intersection of Oak and Smith streets. Original plans called for constructing the stadium more or less around Empire’s building, said company President Neal Elli.

Instead, Empire moved to Lee Road and its old structure was renovated into a stadium locker room.