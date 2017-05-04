Engel Group Appoints new Chief Financial Officer

The Engel Group, a manufacturer of plastic injection molding systems headquartered in Schwertberg, Austria, has appointed Markus Richter as chief financial officer. He succeeds Klaus Siegmund, who left Engel in March.
Markus Richter has more than 25 years of experience in commercial management roles. As chief financial officer (CFO) at Engel, he will be responsible for the fields of finance, human resources and IT and will head the operational business of the group together with Dr Stefan Engleder (CEO), Dr Christoph Steger (CSO) and Joachim Metzmacher (CPO).
