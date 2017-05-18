Engel’s Sales Hit $1.5 Billion in 2016

by | May 18, 2017 | Business, Daily News

Austria-based injection molding machine maker and systems supplier Engel Holding GmbH has increased its annual revenues for the third time in a row.

The group of companies closed fiscal 2016/2017 at the end of March with sales of 1.36 billion euros (US$1.5 billion), an increase of 8.6 per cent from the previous year.

The firm also amassed a total workforce of 5,900, which is another new record.

