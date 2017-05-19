Farrel Pomini Holds Grand Opening & Inauguration of new USA Headquarters

by | May 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News

FARREL POMINI held a Grand Opening & Inauguration Celebration for its new corporate headquarters facility in Ansonia, CT on May 4-5, 2017. The two-day event featured a facility tour and demonstrations on May 4, followed by a Continuous Mixer User Seminar on May 5.

Over 65 customers and other guests attended the event which began on May 4 with a ribbon cutting ceremony that included participation by Dr. Joachim Brenk, Management Board Member, L. Possehl & Co. MbH and Mr. Mark Meulbroek, Managing Director for HF MIXING GROUP as well as local officials.

