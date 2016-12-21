FEPAC to Close Shop

Quebec’s FEPAC (Federation of Plastics and Alliances Composites) association will close its doors at the end of this year.

Founded in 2008, the Boucherville, Que.-based association said in a statement that its mandates – which included creating such programs as the Plant-School and the ECOresponsible certification programs – have been completed.

“Now that all mandates have been completed, and also because of the variety of offerings available from several other active associations, the FEPAC Board of Directors has therefore decided to discontinue its activities as an NPO and close FEPAC as of December 31, 2016,” the statement said.