Fibermaq Operation Recertified Under ISO 9001

Fibermaq, Brazil’s leading company for composite molding equipment, had its operation recertified under quality standard ISO 9001:2008. A holder of the certificate since 2011, the company was audited by the local subsidiary of DNV/GL, an accredited body headquartered in Norway.

“This was our second complete recertification, even though our company is audited every year,” said Christian de Andrade, Fibermaq director. The company is already working on complying with the updated ISO version (2015).