Fibrix, LLC Acquires Assets From Custom Nonwovens, Inc.

CONOVER, N.C., April 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Fibrix LLC, a leading North American manufacturer of nonwoven polyester materials, today announced that it has acquired specific assets of Custom Nonwovens, Inc. (CNI) operating in Thomasville, NC, including personnel, multiple manufacturing lines, and intellectual property related to the production of furniture and bedding products. This acquisition excludes CNI’s manufacturing facility located in New Albany, MS.

With this acquisition, Fibrix increases its manufacturing capacity in the Carolinas and further establishes itself as a leading producer of nonwovens in the Eastern United States. The additional resources will facilitate faster deliveries and increased production capabilities. This acquisition is part of an overall growth strategy to establish manufacturing operations throughout the United States, allowing Fibrix to better serve regional, national, and multi-national customers.